Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $28.36 on Monday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

