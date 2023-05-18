Brokerages Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Target Price at GBX 159

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.50 ($1.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.23) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of THG to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 59.52 ($0.75) on Monday. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.99). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.22. The company has a market cap of £773.76 million, a P/E ratio of -160.86, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

