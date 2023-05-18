Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target at $26.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

