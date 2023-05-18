Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.25, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$50.96.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

