CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.47.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.