CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.47.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$532.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4715909 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

