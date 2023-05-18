Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$66.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.22. The company has a market cap of C$79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

