Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.