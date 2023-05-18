CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

CEU opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$562.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$532.00 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4715909 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

