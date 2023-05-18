CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.
CEU opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
