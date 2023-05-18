Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$139.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$119.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.47 and a 52 week high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.18.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.3034091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.