Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42.

Insider Activity

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.