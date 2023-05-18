Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$55.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$50.96.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

