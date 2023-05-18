CIBC Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.66.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

