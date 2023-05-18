Futu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 38,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 15,373 call options.
Futu Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FUTU opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
