Futu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 38,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 15,373 call options.

Futu Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Institutional Trading of Futu

About Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Futu by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.