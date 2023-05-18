Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

