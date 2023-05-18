TD Securities Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.96.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.92. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
