Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Ameresco Trading Up 4.3 %

Ameresco stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 34.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

