Desjardins Weighs in on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.67%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.