Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

