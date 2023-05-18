Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.35%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

