Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report released on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

