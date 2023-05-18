WisdomTree, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

WT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE:WT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

