Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.12.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.