Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Trading Up 6.6 %

CGX stock opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$633.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

