Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

