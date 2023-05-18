Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 597,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 49,020 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 15.1% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

