Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Materion (NYSE:MTRNGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $580,807 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.