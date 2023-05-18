Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $580,807 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

