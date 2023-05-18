Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE RBA opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

