Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 0.7 %
Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.87.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.