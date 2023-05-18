Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 0.7 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

