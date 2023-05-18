Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

