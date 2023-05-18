PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFLT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

PFLT stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $541.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

