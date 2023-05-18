Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

