Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of HA opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hawaiian by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 62,227 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

