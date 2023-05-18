Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.