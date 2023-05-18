Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

