Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

