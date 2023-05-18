StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
XPER opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
