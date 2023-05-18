StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.94 million. Analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

