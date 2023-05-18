Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TANH opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

