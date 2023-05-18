Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
