Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.