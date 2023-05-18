Beatrice Hollond Purchases 15 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £135.60 ($169.86).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

FCIT stock opened at GBX 894 ($11.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.05 and a beta of 0.66. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 769 ($9.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 992 ($12.43).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,473.68%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

