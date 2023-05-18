Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.