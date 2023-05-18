Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

