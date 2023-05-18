Martin Court Acquires 600 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,499.44).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £140.85 ($176.44).

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Court acquired 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($188.00).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,546 ($19.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.16. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,479 ($18.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 7,317.07%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

