CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £2,799.86 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Esther Gilbert purchased 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,799.86 ($3,507.28).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:CVCE opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £899,484.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.