Pui Kei Yuen Purchases 10,000 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($11,775.02).

European Assets Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 92.55 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.24 million, a PE ratio of -192.81 and a beta of 1.06. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.32).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.