Andy Allen Buys 200 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.90).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of £426.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.99. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.04).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306 ($3.83).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

