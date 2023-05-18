Peter Southby Buys 10 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,552 ($19.44) per share, with a total value of £155.20 ($194.41).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,838 ($23.02) per share, with a total value of £147.04 ($184.19).

EMIS Group Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,344 ($16.84) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,651.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,794.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,260 ($15.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($24.03). The stock has a market cap of £850.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

