Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Acquires 972 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 972 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £835.92 ($1,047.13).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

LON SONG opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.08) on Thursday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,620.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.47.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50,000.00%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

