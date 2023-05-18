Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

