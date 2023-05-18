Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
