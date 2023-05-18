StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Stories

