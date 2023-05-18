StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.37. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
