StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.37. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

