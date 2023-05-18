Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.