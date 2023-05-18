Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Reading International by 56.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

