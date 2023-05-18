StockNews.com Downgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Sell

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

